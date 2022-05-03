Manchester United have a plan to save Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

It’s the same story every time. When he makes the headlines in the transfer window gazettes, Cristiano Ronaldo loves to respond in stride on the pitch. Yesterday, it was Brentford who suffered the law of the Red Devils and CR7. The team coached by Ralf Rangnick won 3 goals to 0 and can still believe in qualifying for the Champions League. But now, with the official arrival of Erik ten Hag and the future two-headed mission of Rangnick (a United consultant and Austria coach), every United Nations post-match is an opportunity for the press to make a focus on the future.

And once again, Rangnick confirmed that the Mancunian club will be very active during the next transfer window. “Apart from the goalkeeper position where we have three excellent keepers, there will be players leaving the club in all other sectors. I would not emphasize particular areas of the pitch. It is obvious that a lot of players will leave and there will be a need for quality players. » Will CR7 be one of these players on the way out? Not really if we are to believe the manager of the Red Devils.

MU want two more strikers

Better, the German even has an idea for the Portuguese to feel more comfortable in the team next season. “Cristiano is not a central striker. He does not want to play in this position, and in order not to play him in the center, you have to play with two attackers. If you look at international football, there aren’t many teams that play two-man, you either have three forwards or a false nine. It’s not a question of position, the club needs two new strikers who give more quality to this team.”he said, before concluding.

“Modern strikers don’t have to be wingers. If you look at Liverpool and Manchester City, they have the best attackers. Gabriel Jesus hardly played and now he plays regularly. If you ask me if he is a central striker or a winger, I would answer you: “Is Grealish a striker? “. They can change and rotate. We don’t have many. Mason Greenwood would have been that player, but he’s no longer on the team. Martial is loaned to Sevilla, Cavani is injured. » It is said !