Manchester United have already found Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor

238 million euros. This is the sum spent this summer by Manchester United to offer a competitive team to Erik ten Hag. But the residents of Old Trafford may have to spend more money during the month of January. It’s no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo (37) still aims to join a club playing in the Champions League. And if he did not succeed this summer, his agent, Jorge Mendes, and he will try their luck again this winter 2023.

United target Gonçalo Ramos

The Lusitanian star could have other possibilities after the World Cup in Qatar and especially six months from the end of his contract with the Red Devils. In the meantime, CR7 is patient and takes his place on the Mancunian bench without flinching, he who has only started three times in eight matches in all competitions this season (1 goal). This does not prevent the sports press from regularly discussing his case and his future.

A future that could therefore be written elsewhere this winter. And to anticipate this but also to strengthen, since Ten Hag believes he does not have enough attacking elements in his team, Manchester United is already advancing on a track in attack. It’s not about Antoine Griezmann, whom Man U approached this summer and whom FC Barcelona wants to place in England this winter. Indeed, it was Gonçalo Ramos who caught the eye of the Dutch coach and his club.

Mancunians must strengthen with the possible departure of CR7

The Sun reveals that the Mancunian leaders have already contacted the Benfica player’s agents to bring him in this winter. The 21-year-old footballer, author of 8 goals in 12 matches in all competitions this season, has all the qualities that make Ten Hag salivate. According to the English media, Man Utd plans to pay 28.5 million euros in January to dislodge him. But it will certainly take more to crack the Lisbon club.

In addition to the player’s release clause set at around 115 million euros, MU will have to face a lot of competition. Last summer, Newcastle, Bayern Munich and PSG were seduced. There is no doubt that other clubs should come knocking on his door this winter. But Manchester United, which needs to recruit a striker with the uncertain future of CR7 or even potential injuries (Martial and Rashford are out at the moment), still risks breaking the bank this winter.