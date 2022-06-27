Manchester United have decided on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo
The English club has made a big decision regarding the case of its Portuguese star, announced on departure after the very average season of the Red Devils, not qualified for the next Champions League.
It is one of the files that will continue to agitate this summer transfer window over the next few days and most likely the next few weeks. After a difficult season for his team, which failed to qualify for the next Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo could seriously consider leaving.
The latest rumors mentioned in particular contacts between Jorge Mendes and various European clubs such as Roma for a return to Italy. Bayern Munich would also have had the crazy idea of attracting CR7 to compensate for a possible departure from Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona. Chelsea and Sporting CP also dream of achieving a big blow by offering themselves the 37-year-old Portuguese.
But recent information from ESPN thwart the plans of the last clubs mentioned. Manchester United have indeed decided to close the door to a departure from Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Mancunian management is counting on its Lusitanian star for the next exercise. It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will want to continue his adventure with the club that blew him up and to which he returned last summer.