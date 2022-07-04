Manchester United have decided on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo – Foot11.com

Since the start of the transfer window, rumors about a possible transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo have resurfaced, after having already been mentioned during the season. But United are counting on their player for next season. More

Ronaldo at the heart of rumors of a possible departure…

Manchester United are coming out of a very complicated season. The Red Devils had however achieved a promising transfer window last summer, notably bringing in Jadon Sancho, Raphaël Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. But since then, the results have been very disappointing. The English outfit finished sixth in the Premier League and were eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Ronaldo and his teammates have had a difficult season (iconsport)

The only bright spot in the Mancunian black season, CR7 still responded, ending the season with 24 goals and 3 assists in all competitions. But he will therefore not be able to play in the Champions League if he stays at United next season. Faced with such a situation, rumors of a possible departure of Ronaldo have begun to circulate in recent days. The player’s agent is said to have sounded out various big European clubs to test the waters about a possible transfer.

… but United want to keep their striker

But according to information fromESPN, United do not intend to let go of their star. According to sources interviewed by the outlet, the club told Ronaldo he was not for sale this summer. Fabrizio Romano had given similar information recently, explaining that Erik ten Hag, the new Mancunian coach, was indeed counting on the Portuguese for next season. But if the leaders of the Red Devils do not want to see Ronaldo request a transfer himself, they will have to activate the transfer window.

Because always according to ESPN, the 37-year-old striker does not really understand why his club has still not brought in a single player. But United could soon change that. The same media understands that an agreement with Barca could soon be reached for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils should also soon know the answer from Christian Eriksen, who must choose between their project and that of Brentford. We can therefore expect movement on the United side in the coming days.