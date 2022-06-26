Manchester United have decided on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

For several weeks, the clubs associated with CR7 have been numerous in the transfer window section. Between Bayern Munich, AS Roma, Chelsea or even Sporting CP, rumors are linked about the Portuguese.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United? On the side of Old Trafford, the Mancunian leaders know what they want. They decided to double-lock the door for their Portuguese star, according to ESPN. Man United simply expect the captain of the Portuguese team to honor his last year of contract and therefore stay in the north of England.

In addition, the English club explained to CR7 that it was untransferable during this summer transfer window 2022. Information which may surprise you as Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, has met several clubs recently. Author of 38 appearances this season for 24 goals and 3 assists, Cristiano Ronaldo remains in any case a rather expensive target for his suitors. To be continued…