Manchester United have found Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement for Olympique Lyonnais – Sport.fr

An exceptional way out for Moussa Dembélé. Indeed the striker, who is under contract until June 2023 with Olympique Lyonnais, is in the sights of Manchester United to strengthen his offensive sector and compensate for a possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo by the end of the summer transfer window according to Manchester Evening News information. Case to follow therefore but with the competition of Alexandre Lacazette, Moussa Dembélé could be tempted by a new adventure in the Premier League.

