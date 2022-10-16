Manchester United have found the new Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann’s emotional apology to Atlético

What’s next after this ad

Rafeal Leão wanted by Manchester United

The Red Devils are looking for solutions to revive the victory machine which has been seized up for a few years. And for that, they will once again invest heavily in the next transfer window. By reading the Daily Star on Sundaywe learn this morning that they want to recruit the man they consider to be the “new Ronaldo” : Rafael Leao. Erik ten Hag is a big fan of the 23-year-old and has sent scouts to analyze him. The Portuguese international (11 caps, 0 goals) having refused to sign a new contract with AC Milan, Manchester United sees a great opportunity, which could lead the Milan club to sell him next summer.

Antoine Griezmann’s mea culpa

In Spain, Atlético was able to count on Antoine Griezmann to beat Athletic Club last night (1-0). This goal brings 3 important points to the Colchoneros, of course, but it is above all the 100th goal of the French striker with the red and white jersey. This stat demonstrates Griezmann’s attachment to the Madrid club. This week he officially signed up with the club he left in 2019. After the match against Bilbao, he apologized to the fans for “the damage” what he was able to do when he signed for Barca. “In the end, I want to apologize, I know people want to hear it from my mouth: I apologize for the harm I may have done to people, but the biggest forgiveness I want to ask for is ‘is on the pitch, giving everything for the team and with evenings like this’ did he declare.

The 252nd Clasico

This Sunday at 4:15 p.m., the highly anticipated Real Madrid – FC Barcelona kicks off at the Bernabéu. A Clasico “vital”title Sport in its current edition. Because, one step away from elimination in the Champions League, Barça is counting on the Clásico to relaunch and not lose the thread in the title race, especially since for the moment, they are at the top of the classification thanks to the goal average. The Madrid media are mostly highlighting the game in the match between Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski. A golden classic for brand and AS. Because on the one hand we have the future Ballon d’Or, and on the other the European golden shoe 2021/2022. Who will be the top scorer on the pitch this afternoon?