Manchester United have made their decision for Cristiano Ronaldo!

The summer transfer window officially opened its doors a few weeks ago and rumors around football stars are multiplying. If the Kylian Mbappé soap opera is already closed with the Frenchman’s extension to Paris Saint-Germain, another hot issue is causing a lot of talk: the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Under contract until June 2023 with the Red Devils, the Portuguese international (188 caps, 117 goals) has not extended and MU will therefore have to part with him this summer to recover some cash.

As a result, for several weeks, the clubs associated with CR7 have been numerous in the transfer window section. Between Bayern Munich, AS Roma, Chelsea or even Sporting CP, his training club, rumors are linked about the former offensive element of Juventus. But then what will the principal concerned do in the days to come? Nobody knows but on the side of Old Trafford, the Mancunian leaders know what they want. According to information from the American media ESPNManchester United has decided to close the door twice for Cristiano Ronaldo!

CR7 untransferable for MU

As our colleagues explain, Manchester United simply expects the captain of the Portuguese selection to honor his last year of contract and therefore stay in the north of England. But above all, ESPN affirms that the English club explained to CR7 that it was untransferable during this summer transfer window 2022. Information which may surprise you when Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, has met several clubs recently. Author of 38 appearances this season for 24 goals and 3 assists, Cristiano Ronaldo remains in any case a rather expensive target for his suitors.

Returning to Manchester United last summer after his experience at Juventus, the native of Funchal could not however save the Red Devils and their bad season (6th place in the Premier League, elimination in the round of 16 of C1 … ). Hopefully next season will be much better. Unless CR7 decides to really leave and therefore to make a very different decision.