Manchester United have made their final decision with Cristiano Ronaldo

It’s the end of a (second) great adventure. For days now, the English press has been unanimous on this point: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese star wants to play in the Champions League next season and has doubts about his management’s ability to build a team that can be competitive against the other engines of the English championship.

And unlike Neymar who does not necessarily have many suitors, the Portuguese has several clubs interested in his services. Bayern Munich and Chelsea would be in pole position, but not only, since we are also talking about the interests of Naples or its training club, Sporting CP. Only, in this story, it is logically necessary to take into account the opinion of the Mancunian leaders.

Manchester United opens the door

The latter did not actually want to separate from the Portuguese. If we use the past tense, it is because they would have changed their mind. That’s what it says The Sun this Thursday. The English media indicates that the Red Devils have resigned themselves and know that they will have to let the Portuguese go. They know that they will not win a possible showdown with the former Real Madrid, and that a war would not be beneficial for anyone.

Especially since the principal concerned has not shown up for training in the last three days, with the agreement of the club, and even if personal reasons are mentioned, this was perceived in England as a certain way of rebel against his club. In the coming days, Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore likely to pack his bags and find a new base.