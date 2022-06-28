Manchester United: huge about-face for Frenkie de Jong, three offers for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Barça would finally be close to accepting the proposal sent by Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman could sign with the Red Devils in a €65m move plus bonuses. His signing could lead to Cristiano Ronaldo staying, as he has three offers.





According Sky Sports, the agreement is close between the Barcelona and Mancunian leaders on the Frenkie de Jong file. The Catalans reportedly finally accepted the offer of €65m plus bonuses for the Dutch international’s transfer. The final discussions would concern details and optimism would now reign about the conclusion of the deal. Initially reluctant at the start, the player would have got used to the idea of ​​joining the English team. Fabrizio Romano brings slightly different information, since the Italian journalist claims that the transfer could reach 85 million euros, with bonuses.

Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich want Ronaldo

The operation could relieve FC Barcelona which is facing a delicate financial situation. It could also influence the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The arrival of Frenkie de Jong would materialize Mancunian ambitions for next season. However, according to Edu Aguirre, journalist forThe Chiringuito, the Portuguese is thinking about a departure and has three suitors this summer. Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich have reportedly made known their interest in the five-time Ballon d’Or. The English club would see in him the possible successor to Romelu Lukaku, who left for Inter Milan, and the German team would imagine him replacing Robert Lewandowski, who is on the way to joining Barça. As for the Parisian club, its leaders would dream of associating the former Madrid player with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, while Neymar is announced on the departure.

Frenkie de Jong has been playing at Barça since the summer of 2019 and has a contract until June 2026. The native of Arkel has played 138 games under the Blaugrana tunic, in all competitions.