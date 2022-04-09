Manchester United: impressive injury for Cristiano Ronaldo and big rant from De Gea!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Édouard Mendy’s “Little Brother” interview!

This Saturday, Manchester United has probably left behind its last hopes of grabbing a place in the Champions League next season. The Red Devils lost at home to Everton with a very disappointing face (0-1).

A defeat that was not at all to the taste of David De Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper did not mince his words at the end of the meeting. ” It’s a shame. We should have won this game. We don’t score and we don’t create real chances to score. We are not good enough. It will be difficult to be in the top 4. They [Everton] played on Wednesday and they were tired, but they wanted more than us. It’s not acceptable, ”said the Spanish goalkeeper.

De Gea: “It’s a shame. We should have won this game.” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ebfMH328kM — Manchester United (@MUnitedFR) April 9, 2022

For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo spent another complicated day with the Red Devils. In addition to having to wait for the last minutes of the match to be able to frame his first shot of the match, symbol of a difficult Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly mistreated by the opposing defense and bears the stigma. By revealing the impressive scratches left on his leg when leaving the field. The shin guard was obviously not enough…