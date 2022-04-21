Manchester United introduce Erik Ten Hag as new manager, comes from Ajax | premier league

Erik Ten Hag is Manchester United’s new manageras confirmed by the club itself on its social networks,

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the choice of Erik Ten Hag as first-team manager,” explained the club, detailing that the 52-year-old coach signs until 2025, with the option of one more season.

Among his merits are two local league titles that could be three this season and the detail of having joined a team full of youngsters at Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

the new DT Rojo is known for his perfection in planning and his good reading of the game, payroll management and good response to crisis situations like the one he faces now, with the team far from the fight for the titles and the dependence on a Cristiano Ronaldo who do not just surround optimally.

But the real news, as his predecessor Ralf Ragnick, who will move into an advisory role, says, is that the Dutchman is here to lead a real revolution.

“The team needs a rebuild, not because some players have to leave, but because quite a few of them are out of contract, their contracts are about to expire, so it’s clear to me that there will be 6, 7, 8 or even 10 new players. And before you sign them, you have to know how you want to play, what type of football the new coach wants to implement… And then you go from there and bring all the players who match that type of profile and game,” Rangnick said after the defeat. 4-0 at the hands of Liverpool.

Anfield will precisely be his mirror: “Liverpool only needed two or three transfer windows and if you know what you are looking for, four or five years are not needed. Here, this is what should happen during the next transfer windows. If you look at the two clubs that currently dominate the Premier League (Liverpool and City), they did exactly that. They brought in two managers and not only did they bring in two managers, they also changed everything in terms of the formation, what players they needed, what kind of football they wanted to play. …” said the German.