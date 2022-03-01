Manchester United is already looking for a new manager

The German Ralf Rangnick does not deliver the expected results at Manchester United and in view of this they are already looking for a new coach in the English team

Manchester United have already started an “exhaustive” search process for a new manager for next season.

United, who fired Ole Gunnar Solskjær at the end of last year and hired, until the end of the season, the German Ralf Rannickhas already started the process to find a new permanent technician.

This was confirmed John Murtoughteam sports director, at the team’s quarterly meeting.

“We are already carrying out an exhaustive process to sign a new coach permanently who will take charge of the team from this summer with the aim of making us fight for domestic and European titles again,” Murtough said in statements collected by TheAthletic.

rangnickwhich has not greatly improved United’s situation since the departure of Solsjær in November, he signed a six-month contract and agreed to stay on for at least two years afterward in a consulting role with the team.

Ralf Rangnick njo has delivered good results with Manchester United. Getty Images

“We know that regularity is the key and we hope to finish in the top four this season in the Premier. But I want to reiterate that this is not the objective of the United and that everyone in the club hope to be able to fight for the best trophies,” added the manager.

The United right now he is fourth in the league, two points ahead of fifth and is still alive in the Champions League, where they will play the second leg of the round of 16 against Atlético de Madrid after the 1-1 they achieved in the first leg.