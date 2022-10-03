Manchester United legend tackles handling of Cristiano Ronaldo case

This is a game to forget for Manchester United fans. Anthony Martial’s teammates traveled to their neighbors City, this Sunday, October 2, as part of the 9th day of the Premier League. They were corrected by Pep Guardiola and his family on the final score of six goals to three. But what particularly marked the spectators of the meeting was the decision of Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag to leave his striker Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench throughout the game. In a press conference, the Dutch technician justified his choice by “respect” for “the huge career” from CR7. Clarifications that did not convince Roy Keane, former legend of Manchester United.

“I think United are disrespecting him”he lamented in the preamble. “He should have been sold before the transfer market closed. Okay, when you’re a manager you need options. But you don’t hold Ronaldo down to sit on the bench. That’s the one of the greatest players of all time”regretted the former midfielder. “This situation is just going to get uglier as the season goes on. They should have let him go, he had options. Keeping him on the bench, I think that’s ridiculous for a player of his stature”continued the ex-captain of the Red Devils.

While some have criticized the 37-year-old Portuguese for his lack of involvement in the game during his tenure, Roy Keane also wanted to defend Ronaldo’s qualities: “People are obsessed with pressing in the game. But if you put the balls in the right areas, he will score goals”, he noted. The CR7 case, which is increasingly confined to a substitute role, could soon put Manchester United and its locker room in a difficult position.

CL