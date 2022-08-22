Entertainment

Manchester United – Liverpool: ten Hag congratulates his players and makes a big announcement for Cristiano Ronaldo and Maguire!

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

Manchester United transformed tonight to overcome Liverpool (2-1). A reaction appreciated by Erik ten Hag, proud of his team’s performance:

“Of course we are happy, I know the rivalry with Liverpool, but you don’t just have to do that against Liverpool. You need this organization and this intensity in every game. We can talk about tactics, but it’s all a question of attitude, fighting spirit. I told the players that words had to be replaced by actions. You have to be a team, fight and be courageous, “he said in comments reported by the MUnitedFR account.

ten Hag relies on Ronaldo and Maguire

The Dutchman then looked at the transfer window and the situations of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire, who did not start the match:

“We said we wanted to bring in the right players, the transfer window is not closed. It’s not just a question of numbers, but also of quality. I have a group and we have to use it “There will be 50-60 games. I don’t need to mention Harry Maguire and Ronaldo, amazing players, they will play a part in the near future.”

to summarize

Erik ten Hag congratulated his players after the win over Liverpool while making a big announcement about Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.

Nathan Bricout

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

Emma Watson, protagonist of the new Prada Beauty

2 mins ago

Brad Pitt: new girlfriend would be Emily Ratajkowski – People – Culture

13 mins ago

Selena Gomez announces who her next collaboration will be with

24 mins ago

Why Don Johnson, the father of Dakota Johnson, was imprisoned

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button