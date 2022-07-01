Manchester United – Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo in his future club on July 7?

Zapping Goal! soccer club TOP 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 Uber Eats

What if after making his comeback at Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo now makes his return to Italy? Tired of the lack of ambition of his club, the Portuguese is announced on the departure of the Red Devils, who finished in 6th place in the Premier League last season. And to welcome CR7, AS Roma would do the forcing. The date of his arrival would even have leaked.

Cristiano Ronaldo at AS Roma on July 7?

“I know from several sources that AS Roma are trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and July 7 could be the date of the announcement. It is an indiscretion, but it circulates with insistence in the world of football, ”revealed the former Italian footballer Angelo Di Livio on Retersport radio, he who had also passed through Roma.

“I spoke to a friend who works in television who learned about the negotiations for Cristiano Ronaldo from an important club official over dinner a few days ago,” he continued. If he signs with AS Roma, the Portuguese will find José Moutinho, whom he had rubbed shoulders with at the start of his time at Real Madrid.

#Mercato 💰: Cristiano Ronaldo offered to AS Roma 🇮🇹! According to the Gazzetta, his agent Jorge Mendes would have offered him to AS Roma, led by his former coach José Mourinho. On the side of the Red Devils and Erik ten Hag, we hope that the Portuguese striker will stay at the club. pic.twitter.com/Z9vAOAfOlC — Footballdayy (@Footballdayy10) June 26, 2022