Manchester United – Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo is back, but not alone…

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris tempts Lewandowski, but…

He is back ! After several weeks of absence for family reasons, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United training on Tuesday, July 26. The Portuguese striker, who wants to leave the club to join a club playing in the Champions League this season, was accompanied for his return to school.

Jorge Mendes present

Indeed, the fivefold Ballon d’Or was accompanied by his agent Jorge Mendes. The Portuguese will speak with the Mancunian coach, Erik ten Hag, to discuss his future this season because the coach is counting on him, and Manchester United does not want to sell him.