Manchester United – Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo refused 2 very lucrative offers
Yesterday morning, we relayed the photo that Cristiano Ronaldo posted on social networks in which we see him doing bodybuilding with Manchester United shorts. For many, this is a sign that the Portuguese, even if he would prefer to leave, will honor his contract with the Red Devils in the worst case and participate in the revolution initiated by Erik ten Hag.
Proof that the Portuguese is not ready to do anything to leave MU, he refused two offers according to the journalist specializing in transfers Fabrizio Romano. The first came from an American club whose name has not filtered out, the second from a Saudi club which was ready to offer him… €200m over two years! But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to continue his career in Europe, and if possible with a club competing in the Champions League.
Thomas Tuchel wants different kind of players and project, this is why he decided against Cristiano Ronaldo deal. 🔵 #CFC
Cristiano has turned down a formal, lucrative proposal from Saudi and an approach from MLS club.
Ten Hag, waiting for him.
📲 More: https://t.co/g3ozfqeWX3 pic.twitter.com/9yZpgdA5Wq
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022
to summarize
Eager to stay in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo did not wish to engage with a Saudi club, which nevertheless offered him a golden bridge, and another American. At the moment, he is still under contract with Manchester United.