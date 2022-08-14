Entertainment

Manchester United – Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo refused 2 very lucrative offers

Yesterday morning, we relayed the photo that Cristiano Ronaldo posted on social networks in which we see him doing bodybuilding with Manchester United shorts. For many, this is a sign that the Portuguese, even if he would prefer to leave, will honor his contract with the Red Devils in the worst case and participate in the revolution initiated by Erik ten Hag.

Proof that the Portuguese is not ready to do anything to leave MU, he refused two offers according to the journalist specializing in transfers Fabrizio Romano. The first came from an American club whose name has not filtered out, the second from a Saudi club which was ready to offer him… €200m over two years! But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to continue his career in Europe, and if possible with a club competing in the Champions League.

Eager to stay in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo did not wish to engage with a Saudi club, which nevertheless offered him a golden bridge, and another American. At the moment, he is still under contract with Manchester United.

