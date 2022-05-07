Manchester United – Mercato: rebound in the Cristiano Ronaldo file!

Zapping Goal! soccer club Ligue 1: top 10 best sellers of the decade

Cristiano Ronaldo does not know the season he hoped for his return to Manchester United. The Portuguese, on a personal level, is certainly decisive with his team, but does not obtain the expected results in the league and qualification for the Champions League is now impossible. In addition, the Mancunian club will change coach this summer. While the future of CR7 seemed to be written elsewhere, a turnaround would have taken place.

According to “The Telegraph“, the future coach of the Red Devils, Erik Ten Hag, wants to count on the fivefold Ballon d’Or for next season. The two men should meet soon to take stock of the plans of the new Manchester United manager. It now remains to know the position of the Portuguese, for whom playing the Champions League is an absolute necessity.

Exclusive: Erik ten Hag to tell Cristiano Ronaldo he wants him to stay at Manchester United | @JBurtTelegraphhttps://t.co/ExeHEYzBk7 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 6, 2022