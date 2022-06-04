Manchester United – Mercato: the Cristiano Ronaldo clan smelled a good shot at Real Madrid

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid: Eden Hazard’s injury history

Despite Manchester United not playing in the Champions League next season, Cristiano Ronaldo is still expected to stay with the Red Devils this summer. At United, the Portuguese star could be joined by one of his former Real Madrid team-mates this summer.

Asensio offered to Manchester United?

Indeed, according to information from the journalist of the Spanish program, El Chiringuito TV, Marcos Benito, Jorge Mendes, who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, would like to bring Marco Asensio to Manchester United. At the end of the contract in June 2023 with Casa Blanca, the Spanish right winger has still not extended his lease and could leave the Merengue club this summer. His market value is estimated at €40m by Transfermark.

🔴 “MENDES quiere llevarse at ASENSIO al UNITED”🔴 😮¡Ojo a la information de @marcosbenito9 in #ChiringuitoFicherío!😮 pic.twitter.com/7NgqOK4jjH — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 1, 2022