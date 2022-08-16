Manchester United open to Cristiano Ronaldo departure

The Cristiano Ronaldo file seems set to last until the end of the transfer window. He wants to leave Manchester United. His club wanted to keep him, but have apparently changed their minds, according to talkSPORT.

The Cristiano Ronaldo file seems like a long, endless tunnel. Will leave, will not leave, no one knows, including the Mancunian club itself. First closed on the question of a possible departure of its Portuguese star, Manchester United would have opened the door to this possibility.

According to talkSPORT, faced with the difficulties encountered by United, the bad atmosphere which reigns within the locker room and the stated desire for the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Mancunian leaders would now be inclined to negotiate for a departure from the Portuguese. They should in any case listen to the offers.

A chaotic start to the championship

After a difficult last season (one more), Manchester thought they were on the right track to start a new cycle, with a group now under the command of Eric Ten Hag. The truth is much less idyllic. After two days, Manchester are red lantern in the Premier League, with 0 points and a goal average of -5. Worse still, Manchester United did not face any cador. They started with a nightmarish scenario at the Theater of Dreams, and a 2-1 loss to Brighton, before losing 4-0 at Brentford last Saturday.

Maximum pressure on the Mancunians, from next Monday August 22, 9 p.m., with the reception of Liverpool, another team with their backs to the wall with only two points in two days. The “derby of England” could already be worth a lot of money.