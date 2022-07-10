Manchester United pressure move against Cristiano Ronaldo, N’Golo Kanté coveted by Chelsea rival

What’s next after this ad

Kanté from the Blues to the Gunners

We learn this morning by reading the Daily Star that N’golo Kanté could join Arsenal. The London club are planning to make a golden offer for the Chelsea midfielder. Even though the 2018 world champion is one of the Blues’ key men, they could be convinced to part ways with him. He has only 12 months left on his contract and negotiations to extend have not started. Above all, it is one of the club’s biggest salaries, slimming down is not seen with a negative eye at Chelsea, and in addition, Kanté often rubbed shoulders with the infirmary last season.

Ronaldo must stay

On the Manchester United side, things are moving with regard to the Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera. The Portuguese wants to leave the English club, and this possibility does not please the sponsors of MU at all. According to Daily Star, they are pressuring the Red Devils leaders to absolutely keep Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. His departure would be a huge economic loss. Advertisers still want huge commercial reach. Manchester United are therefore convinced that it is better to keep a disgruntled five-time Ballon d’Or than to no longer have a five-time Ballon d’Or.

Juve dreams of Zaniolo

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juve are going to make a €50m offer to Roma for Nicolo Zaniolo. José Mourinho’s club will no longer retain the player, because as we can read in the Corriere Dello Sport, the midfielder no longer has the head to play for the Louve club. He did not play the first preparation match because of lumbago. Moreover, his departure could allow Mourinho to have the necessary finances to convince Paulo Dybala to join him.