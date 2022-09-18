Manchester United, PSG – Mercato: Kylian Mbappé treated like his idol Cristiano Ronaldo by Real Madrid?

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid: the 10 biggest sales of the Merengues

After four months of calm, the soap opera of the arrival of Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid started again after the revelation by L’Equipe that the striker could leave PSG in 2024. In Spain as in France, we assure that Florentino Pérez could put his pride aside, he who felt betrayed after the world champion’s about-face in May, in order to recruit one of the best players in the world to succeed Karim Benzema.

But Marca disagrees. And even draws a parallel between Mbappé and his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the Spanish sports daily, the two made the money choice. The Frenchman staying at PSG, the Portuguese preferring to go to Juventus in 2018 after the Merengues refused him yet another upgrade. CR7 bit his fingers and then tried to return to Madrid, a first time after leaving Turin in 2021, a second this summer. But each time, he encountered a categorical refusal from the White House. We don’t refuse this one, it’s what pushes you out. Will Mbappé be entitled to the same treatment when he seeks a new challenge after Paris? Marca assures us that yes…