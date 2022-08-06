Manchester United, PSG, Real Madrid

Zapping Goal! soccer club Top 10: the best active Ligue 1 passers

The viral campaign by Nacional Montevideo supporters to bring Luis Suarez back to his parent club has given ideas to others. It’s that the Uruguayans achieved a small feat because El Pistolero had no intention of returning to South America. But the love shown to him by Nacional fans made him change his mind. And showed all the fans on the planet that a large mobilization could sometimes lead to miracles.

In Turkey, two communities had the same idea for the same player, Cristiano Ronaldo. Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe supporters have been competing for several days in photo montages presenting the fivefold Ballon d’Or with their team’s jersey, to the rhythm of the hashtag “Cristiano comes to us”. The Portuguese is indeed pushed towards the exit at Manchester United. He had given himself until tomorrow to find a new club, but things don’t seem to be going well. The problem for Galatasaray as for Fenerbahçe being that their priority is to find a club qualified for the Champions League. However, the Cimbom is not even European while the Canaries find themselves in the Europa League after being released in the preliminary round of the C1 …