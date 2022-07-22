Manchester United: Raphaël Varane takes out his claws and defends Cristiano Ronaldo

The Frenchman has come to his teammate’s defense amid speculation over the Portuguese’s future at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane has dismissed the idea that Manchester United would be stronger without Cristiano Ronaldo, describing the Portuguese striker as “a legend”. Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions in his return season at Old Trafford but still came under intense criticism as the Red Devils recorded the lowest number of points in their Premier League history League. GOAL understands Ronaldo is pushing for a transfer following United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, but Varane still hopes to continue playing alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“CR7 is a legend and he helps the team”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reluctance to press high up the pitch has been seen as a significant factor in Manchester United’s struggles in 2021-22, and it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag’s reign would go more smoothly if the 37-year-old years was leaving this summer. Raphael Varane has never had any doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo’s role in the team, however, as he told BBC Sport during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States: “This debate was outside the locker room.”

“We know his qualities. And we know he’s very famous. So we know a lot of people are going to talk about the team’s performance and his performance. Cristiano is a great competitor. He’s a legend and he always helps the team, so obviously it’s very good to play with him.”added the French defender.

“Maguire is important to us”

Club captain Harry Maguire also came under scrutiny for his performances last season, prompting talk of Ronaldo being replaced as captain, but Ten Hag has confirmed the defender would retain the armband for now. Maguire was booed in United’s last pre-season outing against Crystal Palace, but Varane remains fully behind his partner in central defence.

“Competition is good for the team“, said the France international. “Harry is a very important player for us. He’s the captain and he obviously has a lot of qualities. The team will always be better with this competition. All the big clubs are like that. If everyone wants to fight for the team, that’s a good thing.”

Does Varane regret joining Manchester United?

Varane left Real Madrid after 10 trophy-laden seasons to join Manchester United last summer – a move that ultimately robbed him of the chance to claim a fifth Champions League winner’s medal. Asked if he regrets swapping the Santiago Bernabeu for Old Trafford, the Frenchman replied: “Absolutely not”.

“In football you have to challenge yourself and try to improve. I wanted to have another experience after 10 years in the same place. The Premier League is absolutely fantastic and Manchester United are a great club. There was no no doubt about my decision,” added the Frenchman. Varane spoke about the optimism growing in United’s ranks under Ten Hag, who have delivered three wins from three in pre-season: “It’s a new season. A new beginning”.

“Confidence is important and we lost confidence when we lost some games. But I think we have great potential. The new manager is very positive. He wants energy and high pressing on the pitch, with more space behind our backs. It may be more attacking but it’s football we really like so it’s a good start.”concluded the central defender of the Red Devils.