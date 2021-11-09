Manchester United, Ronaldo away in June without the Champions | News

Sports

Manchester United, Ronaldo away in June without the Champions

The Daily Express reports it, according to which the Portuguese is already looking around

From England comes asensational indiscretion about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United. According to the Daily Express, if the Red Devils don’t qualify for the next Champions League, CR7 at the end of the season he could ask for the termination of the contract and look for another team to be a protagonist in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo had imagined his return to Manchester very different. And across the Channel, more and more insistent rumors begin to circulate concerning a possible farewell to Portuguese as early as June. Certainly CR7 has not worn the Red Devils jersey again to play in the Europa League and he is already looking around.

Which, translated, means mandatory Champions League. Otherwise, according to the Daily Express, the rescission request with United would be triggered in June. Possible scenario, given CR7’s usual desire to be a protagonist in the highest European club competition, and which would put Solskjaer under even more pressure in view of the next matches.

