Manchester United: Rooney attacks Cristiano Ronaldo again: “Everyone is envious of you… except Messi”

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo They have become in recent days in the center of attention of Manchester United for their crossing of statements. The first started the controversy by opening the ban by pointing out that CR7 should leave the English team; The Portuguese star replied by calling the former network jealous.

Now Rooney returns to answer saying that everyone, except Messi, is envious of him. The English Derby manager responded at a recent press conference by suggesting that being envious of Ronaldo is a sentiment shared by many footballers, except for the Argentine star. “I would say that there is not a soccer player on the planet who is not jealous of Cristiano,” he said, according to what he collects and Manchester Evening News.

“The career he’s had, the trophies he’s won, the money he’s earned. The six-pack, his body. I think all the players except Lionel Messi are jealous of Cristiano,” he said in a tone that can offend again. to Portuguese.

Rooney and Ronaldo played together at United between 2004 and 2009where they formed one of the most dangerous attacking pairings of the Premier League era.

Wayne Rooney was on Sky Sports’ ‘Monday Night Football’ program last Monday in which, among other things, he gave Cristiano Ronaldo a ‘stick’.

“He has scored important goals at the beginning of the season in the Champions League and a hat-trick against Tottenham, but I think that if you look at the future of the club, you have to bet on younger and hungrier players to lift the team. United in the next two or three years”, he says and continues: “Cristiano is aging a bit and he is certainly not the player he was when he was 20 years old, and that happens. He is a goal threat, but I think for the rest of the party need more,” he said.

Some phrases that did not seem to like the Portuguese, who answered hours later via social networks. The Portuguese responded to a publication of Instagram of the current manager of Derby County. Rooney posted a picture of him on monday night football alongside ex-footballer and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and presenter David Jones at Instagram.

Ronaldo took the opportunity to respond to Rooney’s criticism on the show when he commented on the post, writing: “Two Jealous”. Now Wayne is throwing more wood on the fire again.