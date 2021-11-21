Manchester United: Solskjaer towards the sacking

Watford’s 4-1 defeat was one too many: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played his this Saturday afternoon last game on the Manchester United bench.

As reported by several English sources, the Norwegian manager will no longer sit on the United bench. The Red Devils have taken the final decision and now only officiality is missing. As for the substitute, the chances are high that Manchester does not want to rush the choice and will therefore take time to decide. It is possible, in fact, that until Tuesday (the day of the Champions League match against Villarreal) they will opt for the internal solution: in case, it is ready Darren Fletcher, former Red Devils player from 2003 to 2015 and former member of the club’s coaching staff. However, definitive developments are expected in the next few hours.

But Blanc’s name also appears

In addition to the Fletcher option, according to some rumors, also the profile of Laurent Blanc (former player, among others, of Inter and of Manchester United, and former coach of the French national team and PSG) would be probed for the role of replacement for Solskjaer. But even in this case, confirmations are expected, also because Blanc is currently under contract with Al-Rayyan, and a situation similar to that of Xavi with Barcelona (CLICK HERE to find out what he did on his debut at the Camp Nou).

For the role of Manchester United’s new manager, therefore, the scenarios and tracks are still to be deciphered. What is now certain, however, is that after three years the separation between Solskjaer and the club is done.