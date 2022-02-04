Manchester United: the club will replace the Greenwood jerseys for free

The attacker was released on bail but remains under investigation for sexual assault after his ex-girlfriend is reported. The club immediately distanced itself

Mason Greenwood He was released on bail after being arrested on rape and assault charges as part of an investigation launched after ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson posted some shocking photos and videos on social media. The English striker was taken out of the squad by Manchester Unitedwhich immediately distanced itself with an official note and “deleting” it from the online store and now informs its fans that they will be able to replace for free the shirts purchased and customized with the name of Greenwood.

After the attacker’s arrest, video game giant Ea Sports announced that Greenwood has been removed from Fifa products. His name has been removed from active teams in FIFA 22 and suspended from appearing in the FIFA Ultimate Team and Ultimate Draft packs. Even Nike, a multinational leader in sportswear, had previously declared that it had suspended all relations with the footballer.