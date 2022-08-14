Manchester United threaten to terminate Ronaldo’s contract if he does not change his attitude

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are considering terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract, which runs until next summer, if the Portuguese striker does not change his behavior. In question, in particular, his attitude during the slap received by the Red Devils in Brentford, Saturday in the Premier League (4-0).

He did not hide his annoyance. His very exasperation. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared particularly irritated by Manchester United’s defeat at Brentford on Saturday in the Premier League matchday two. On the lawn of the Gtech Community Stadium, in south-west London, the Red Devils lived a real nightmare. After a blunder from David De Gea at the start, they conceded four goals in just over half an hour. To finally lose 4-0, under the annoyed gaze of their coach Erik ten Hag.

A scenario that has nothing more to do with CR7, quite annoyed when returning to the locker room. Except that the attitude of the fivefold Golden Ball would not have been appreciated in high places either. According to Sky Sports, the management of Manchester United would even like the Portuguese striker to review his behavior. Under penalty of terminating his contract, which runs until next summer.

Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League

Returning with great fanfare last year, after freeing himself from his commitment with Juventus, Ronaldo showed himself at the level last season (24 goals and 3 assists in 39 appearances, all competitions combined). But MU finished in sixth place in the championship, without managing to qualify for the Champions League. A situation that prompted the 37-year-old star to seek a new challenge during this transfer window. To no avail, so far.

After missing summer preparation for “family reasons”, Cristiano came into play during the setback against Brighton last weekend, opening the PL (1-2). With two defeats in two outings, the Red Devils currently sit last in the standings in England. And their Lusitanian leader finds himself in a much less comfortable situation than expected.