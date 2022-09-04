Manchester United threatens Cristiano Ronaldo, FC Barcelona wants to play a bad trick on Antoine Griezmann

What’s next after this ad

The Cristiano Ronaldo case never ceases to make people talk

We learn this morning by reading the Daily Star on Sunday that the leaders of the Red Devils and Erik ten Hag put enormous pressure on the Portuguese. They warned him for his behavior. The summons is simple, if CR7 does not comply with the requirements of the Dutch coach, especially tactically, he will polish the bench all year. “Boss Erik lays down the lawwrites the tabloid. For his part, the Manchester Evening News worries for the soccer superstar who might not be physically ready for the next World Cup in Qatar with Portugal under these conditions. Then in Spain, we still dangle his possible departure from the club despite the closing of the transfer window. The Portuguese striker has a verbal agreement to leave the Premier League as soon as possible according to the Mundo Deportivo. In Turkey, the transfer market is still open and he would be close to Fenerbahçe according to several Turkish media.

Atlético do everything to get Griezmann back to Barca

Yesterday it was a new demonstration of FC Barcelona which slapped Sevilla 3-0. The Catalan media are on fire this morning. They can well imagine the Culés crushing everyone in their path this season. However, not everything is rosy this morning when it comes to Barca. According to the Spanish dailies, taken up by 90 minutes, Barça has contacted legal advisers to study the loan agreement between Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid. The Catalan club still believes that the people of Madrid are doing everything to send Griezmann back to Barça next season by not respecting the terms that would allow him to activate his option to buy. The Blaugrana will study the file carefully to force Atlético to enlist the Frenchman definitively.

The Antony file makes Manchester United leaders work a lot

To believe the Sunday Mirror, there is reportedly an issue regarding the Brazilian’s transfer. Rival agents are said to have engaged in a legal battle to recoup £20million in transfer fees for the summer’s most expensive signing. The Forza Sports group claimed on Instagram that they had reached the agreement. But Junior Pedroso, the winger’s Brazilian agent, claims he is the dominant influence in the transfer. And that’s not all since the Sports Entertainment Group which managed the transfer of Erik ten Hag to Manchester would have acted as an advisor in the transaction. Suddenly everyone wants to grab money on this transfer and it is creating a mess in the offices of Old Trafford.