Manchester United threatens to sack Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Corriere dello Sport, Jorge Mendes has probed two new clubs in Italy to find a base for Cristiano Ronaldo. Inter and AC Milan were credible leads for the five-time Ballon d’Or. Indeed, the two Milanese clubs will compete in the Champions League this season and the Portuguese superstar is very sensitive to this sporting detail. The sporting demands of CR7 therefore posed no problem on the other side of the Alps. The Italian daily goes further by revealing the reasons that would have blocked Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Serie A.

The fault has high salary demands and a disadvantageous tax situation for the Portuguese player. By leaving Italy last August and especially by not having kept his residence there, the native of Funchal would have returned without taking advantage of the tax advantages. the Corriere dello Sport advance the following figures: one of the Italian clubs would have had to be ready to pay 45 million euros gross to pay the salary of the Portuguese international. Too much for the Milanese therefore, who turned to other solutions.

Manchester United ready to break CR7 contract

The situation remains unprecedented for Cristiano Ronaldo. To speculate on such a scenario, with the 37-year-old being offered all over Europe, would have been lèse-majesté a few years ago. Unfortunately, the nightmare has caught up with reality for the Portuguese superstar, all the more so after Manchester United’s debacle against Brentford (0-4) yesterday…

And the nightmare is not yet over for CR7. Sky Sports has just dropped a bombshell by explaining that Manchester United is waiting for a change in Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude, under penalty of having to consider terminating his contract, while, for his part, the Manchester Evening News reports that United’s stance hasn’t changed for their No.7. A total and definitive break between the player and the club? Only the future will tell us. So wait and see.