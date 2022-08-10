Manchester United: three possible destinations for Ronaldo?

The Cristiano Ronaldo case is still controversial across the Channel. Manchester United leaders would hope to be able to settle it quickly, so as to allow Erik ten Hag’s team to prepare calmly. Besides Chelsea, two clubs would be in the race to welcome him in the coming weeks.





This morning, the daily Sport claimed that Chelsea were in the race to secure the services of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Blues could pull out all the stops to win the five-time Ballon d’Or and strengthen the attacking sector of Thomas Tuchel’s team. The Londoners would notably be able to align a salary of the order of that which he receives in Manchester: around 30 million euros. His arrival could compensate for the departures of Timo Werner (Leipzig) and Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan). But Files understands that other destinations remain possible for the Portuguese.

Roma and Bayern Munich also on the spot?

According to the Spanish site, CR7 has two other candidates. It would be Roma, where a certain Jose Mourinho works, and Bayern Munich, which has still not compensated for the departure of Robert Lewandowski. On the other hand, it seems not very obvious that the Louve club is able to ensure the emoluments of the fivefold Ballon d’Or, when it has already registered the signing of Paulo Dybala. As for the Bavarian club, its leaders have repeatedly denied interest in the Manchester United striker. Hasan Salihamidzic, the sporting director, indicated that his arrival was not scheduled. Would they have changed their minds?

Cristiano Ronaldo always seems to be looking for a way out. The striker would absolutely like to participate in the 2022-2023 edition of the Champions League. The player has indeed not missed a single edition since 2003, for a total of 183 games, 140 goals and 48 assists. His contract with the Mancunians runs until 2023, with an option to extend it until 2024.