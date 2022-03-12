Manchester United vs Tottenham: Tom Brady takes advantage of his retirement to support Cristiano Ronaldo and lives with him after his hat-trick with Manchester United

The former quarterback talked with the player at the end of the game

Tom Brady still enjoying his retirement from the NFL and now I traveled to England to see the game of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United against Tottenham premier league, and although he showed his support for the Portuguese, he also said that he wanted to celebrate a goal Harry Kane.

On his Twitter account, Brady posted a photo of his perspective from the stands at the start of the game, but his presence did not go unnoticed, as he was immediately focused on by the cameras.

“Here we go! Cristiano vs. Kane. Might raise my fist if you score Harry, but today I’m riding with Manchester United,” the former quarterback wrote.

Here we go! @Christian vs. @HKane. I might fist pump if you score Harry but I’m riding with @ManUtd today. pic.twitter.com/ybgHozzSBm ? Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 12, 2022

Brady is a fan of different sports, but thanks to his close relationship with David Beckham he has become a fan of football and especially of the MLS, making an appearance at the Inter Miami stadium during the season, in addition to closely following Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was at the end of the game, in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick, which Brady He entered the field with his children to speak with the striker, who was seen signing one of his shirts.