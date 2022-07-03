Manchester United want to put a spoke in the wheels of Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

Will the love story turn into a nightmare? Like almost every year, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo (37) has been strongly questioned in recent weeks. The five-time Ballon d’Or is nearing retirement and wants to continue to make its mark in the Champions League, a competition for which Manchester United failed to qualify for the 2022-2023 season.

But now, everyone thought that the future of the Portuguese star was settled since the arrival of Erik ten Hag, the new coach of the Red Devils. MU had thus decided to close the door twice for the one who scored 24 goals and delivered 3 assists in 38 games last year for his return to Old Trafford. Except that CR7 is not of the same opinion and probably already wants a change of scenery.

United does not want to hear anything for CR7

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has thus opened the door to a departure in the coming weeks, it nevertheless remains firmly closed in the eyes of the Mancunian leaders. In any case, this explains The Telegraph, in this particular context, almost 24 hours after the bomb unveiled on the future of the man with 189 selections with the Lusitanian selection (117 achievements). The British daily assures that Man United has no intention of selling its No. 7, and even that the decision-makers of the English team expect him to honor his second and final year of contract. Especially since, despite interest from Bayern, Chelsea or even Napoli, no offer has yet arrived on the table from the English management.

Another important fact to consider: United have not moved their pawns for the recruitment of an additional center forward, for example leaving the field voluntarily open to Liverpool for Darwin Núñez. The difficulty of finding a quality offensive element on the market, which is more to replace a player of the caliber of CR7, makes the departure of the Portuguese even more complicated. Expected Monday at Carrington for the resumption of training, the former Real Madrid or Juventus should have an oh so important discussion with his bosses. The soap opera Ronaldo is in any case well launched.