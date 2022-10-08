Manchester United: Wayne Rooney’s advice to Cristiano Ronaldo to manage his current situation

Wayne Rooney has offered Cristiano Ronaldo advice on his situation at Manchester United after a difficult start to the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes his troubles patiently. More often a substitute than a starter since the start of the season, the Portuguese international, who wanted to leave Manchester United last summer to join a club competing in the Champions League, is chomping at the bit in silence. Cristiano Ronaldo has to settle for crumbs and a few appearances in the Europa League.

“If CR7 remains patient, his chance will come”

An inevitably unsatisfactory situation for the fivefold Ballon d’Or who risks finding himself confronted with a dilemma, take his troubles patiently, work and regain his place or do everything to slam the door and leave Old Trafford as soon as possible. For Wayne Rooney, the Portuguese’s former teammate at Manchester United, this is the first option to be preferred.

Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag realistic about the level of his team

The former Manchester United striker has admitted his former team-mate Ronaldo will have to be patient at Old Trafford after losing his place in the starting XI under new manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo has started the Premier League just once this season and Rooney believes the 37-year-old Portugal international will struggle to stay on the bench.

Seize opportunities

“Cristiano…Messi and he are two of the greatest players of all time, but time eventually catches up with us all“, he told reporters. “It’s obvious that he is no longer the player he was when he was 22 or 23, for example. It’s difficult for him. Knowing him, it will be very difficult for him to stay on the bench. I’m sure if he stays patient his chance will come and, again, it’s obviously up to him to take those chances and try to force his comeback.”

Video: Ronaldo’s incredible miss with Manchester United which costs him his 700th goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, but he hasn’t been able to find a way out and has since slipped down the attacking hierarchy in his manager’s mind. Ten Hag admitted the striker was ‘pissed off’ by his lack of playing time, while Ronaldo missed his mark after last starting in the Europa League to miss a golden opportunity to score his 700th goal in club against Omonia.

Manchester United’s last five competitive goals have all been scored by substitutes. It is a club record in the Premier League era, beating the previous record of four, all scored by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in an 8-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Ten Hag’s side take on Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.