Manchester United. What future for Cristiano Ronaldo three days before the end of the transfer window?

Since the start of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo has been relegated to the bench by his coach at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese made it clear to his team that he wanted to leave the Red Devils. But for the moment “Cristiano is part of our plans”, explained the Dutch coach. Few formations come knocking on the door of the 37-year-old player. Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all declined Ronaldo’s offer.

Towards a return to Sporting Portugal?

The less upscale formations are beginning to dream of the arrival of “CR7” in their ranks. Olympique de Marseille supporters launched the #RonaldOM on Twitter. The Marseille president reacted to this rumour: “It’s the world of social networks and buzz. We play football with the means we have. Dreaming is a beautiful thing, but we must be sincere: we have a serious sporting project with an economic balance. »

A rumor has also sent Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting Portugal, his training club, as Luis Suarez did to Nacional this summer. Thursday August 25, the Daily Mail affirmed it on Twitter “Cristiano Ronaldo is about to make a sensational return to Sporting! »before retracting three minutes later “Sources close to Manchester United play down the likelihood of this transfer. »

Or a return to Italy?

The tracks decrease more the days pass. A return to Italy is mentioned by the transalpine press, this time, in Naples. The latter would have offered to sell their striker Victor Osimhen, for at least 100 million euros and Cristiano Ronaldo would do the opposite, on loan. “Which coach would give up this opportunity to do something he would remember all his life and be able to tell? », said Luciano Spaletti at a press conference. But again, this transfer seems unlikely.

READ ALSO. DIRECT. Transfer market: Paqueta, PSG, Cavani, Gouiri… Follow the transfer window on Monday August 29

In any case, three days before the end of the transfer window, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo in football seems unclear.