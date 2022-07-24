Manchester United’s crazy plan to get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo, Antonio Conte blasts Bayern for Kane

What’s next after this ad

Ronaldo for a year

This Sunday, we learn in the sports pages of the Sunday Mirror that the Red Devils have found a solution “acceptableto let Cristiano Ronaldo go. Mancunian leaders are still adamant: he is not for sale. But on the other hand a loan, it is possible. According to the Daily Star On SundayManchester United want the superstar to trigger his one-year option clause extension so he can return to Old Trafford next summer. He will therefore be loaned this year to a club which plays the prestigious European competition, and next year he will put on the red jersey, because Manchester is sure to qualify for the next edition. “Ron leaves, but not for goodas summarized by the Sunday Express. Finally, another solution is considered by the journalists of the Times. According to the daily, Atlético de Madrid wants to sacrifice Antoine Griezmann to afford Cristiano Ronaldo. The Colchoneros want to sell the Frenchman to free up the payroll, and finally sign Ronaldo.

A disrespectful Bayern

This morning, Antonio Conte’s latest statements caused a lot of ink to flow. Yesterday at a press conference, the Tottenham coach attacked Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann. In fact, the German manager kicked Harry Kane by assuring that he “could score a lot of Bundesliga goals» and that it is «a brilliant player“. Conte is therefore “furious to see Kane courtedas the title The Sun this Sunday. In recent days, the German media have revealed that Bayern would be tempted to get their hands on Kane to replace striker Robert Lewandowski. And as reported The Daily Telegraphthis situation enrages Conte, who finds “disrespectfulthat Nagelsmann goes through the media before speaking to the clubs concerned to sign players. Tottenham will not let the English star slip away, or else it will be necessary to write a monstrous check to convince them, the Bavarians have been warned.

Koundé approaches Barca

Jules Koundé is very close to signing with FC Barcelona. All the Catalan newspapers are pushing for him to arrive quickly at Barça. “All together for Koundé” title Sport this morning as a rallying cry. It’s war between Chelsea and Barcelona for the French defender of Sevilla. The Culés have made a final offer to the Andalusians, and it’s getting closer to the demands of the Spanish club. So the only one who will decide for his future is Koundé. And there, advantage for Barça, which is very optimistic as explained Mundo Deportivo. Besides, at a press conference this morning Xavi did not hide his desire to still “recruit for all positionsto keep winning.