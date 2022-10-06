Manchester United’s latest insult to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a new signal that he is surplus to Manchester United in what is proving to be the most complicated season of his illustrious career.

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League game against Omonia Nicosia, Ronaldo has scored just one goal this season and has been reduced to a peripheral player role in Erik ten Hag’s side. The fact that he is set to start in Europe after being left on the bench in Sunday’s 6-3 Manchester derby defeat confirms that.

Ten Hag claimed the decision was due to ‘respect’ for what Ronaldo has achieved in his career, but that same respect is not evident as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was not included in the ‘group of leaders” of Man Utd.

The Portuguese international star not only has an unrivaled collection of trophies – personal and collective – compared to his Manchester United team-mates, but he is widely regarded as one of the greatest professionals to have played the sport, blessed with a unparalleled ethics and desire for improvement.

From that perspective, the 37-year-old would have been a natural in any group dictating the direction of the team.

Harry Maguire is in the Man Utd leaders group, ahead of Ronaldo.

And yet, of the four players Ten Hag has trusted to unite the dressing room, there is no sign of Ronaldo, according to a Telegraph report.

Bruno Fernandes has managed to break into this important quartet, however, while the only other starter to feature in the group of four is goalkeeper David de Gea, whose form has been in question this season.

Harry Maguire’s level has been so low over the past 12 months that he now regularly finds himself on the bench alongside Ronaldo, but he is also in the top group ahead of the Portuguese, while the latest member is the veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton, whose influence would be particularly significant.