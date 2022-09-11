Manchester United’s pact to oust Cristiano Ronaldo, Spain fan rescue shocks nation

What’s next after this ad

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer the favorite

In an interview with France Football published yesterday, Anthony Martial heavily tackled José Mourinho. The Frenchman said that the former MU coach “disrespected“several times, that he made him miss the world in 2018. Perhaps Cristiano Ronaldo will make the same comments in a while but against Erik Ten Hag. Because according to the tabloid The Sun, the Red Devils tactician intends to put CR7 on the bench this season to promote Rashford on the attacking front. According to the daily, the coach and the player have made a pact. Ten Hag has promised his colt to do everything so that he is selected with the Three Lions and that he can shine in the World Cup. The Dutchman is sure Rashford has the ability to become the world’s top scorer.

The incredible gesture of Jeremías Ledesma

What is causing a lot of ink to flow in Spain is an event that happened in the stands of Cadiz during the match against FC Barcelona, ​​a match won 4-0 by the Blaugranas. Ten minutes from the end of the match, the referee had to interrupt the proceedings, because a spectator present in the stands suffered a heart attack. The players, almost helpless, we did everything they could. Some prayed, others helped the rescuers as we can see on the front page of Mundo Deportivo. The newspaper especially respects the good reaction of Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma, who rushed to retrieve a defibrillator from the bench before sending it in haste to the stands. A guardian angel who moved the local media.

Kylian Mbappé seems less collective than last year

Yesterday, PSG won with difficulty against Brest (1-0). But one man particularly shone in the park: Neymar. We can’t stop it anymore like it’s written The Parisian. For L’Équipe, without the Messi / Neymar duo, it is not sure that the Parisian club would have succeeded in finding the fault against the Breton. Because Kylian Mbappé, holder, did not particularly shine. His last performances did not convince the French and Spanish media. This morning AS gives us a very good statistic which proves to us the impotence of the Frenchman at the moment against his teammates. The previous season, the striker finished top passer in the championship, but there in 7 day, he delivered none. Quite the opposite of Messi and Neymar who have distributed seven assists each so far. They are the best passing duo in Europe today. According to the Spanish press, the management of Real Madrid is somehow delighted not to have recruited the world champion given his collective level. Then another man displayed his talent yesterday, it was Gianluigi Donnarumma who stopped a decisive penalty. This has not gone unnoticed in Spain and France. We speak in the daily newspapers of the savior of Paris.