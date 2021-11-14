Mancini and Bonucci on the eve of Northern Ireland-Italy

The blue coach on the eve of the match against Northern Ireland: “We need to play without anxiety, Barella has recovered”. The defender: “On penalties we will decide when the time comes. We need to be more of a team.”

From our correspondent Marco Pasotto

Roberto Mancini has the second exorcism in the space of four months. If in the Wembley final – together with Vialli – he had settled the unfinished business with his Sampdoria past, winning the stadium where he had lost a Champions Cup, this time it is his turn to avenge the entire national team. That here, at Windsor Park, 63 years ago was condemned by Northern Ireland to watch the Swedish World Cup in front of the TV. Tomorrow evening, in the same stadium, Mancio, on the other hand, can bring his Italy to the World Cup. It would seem the minimum wage for the European champion team, yet there are many unknowns. Our fault, of course. Penalties turned into bad charity, draws against opponents that we should have tamed. It will be nerve-wracking: an eye to the pitch and an ear to Lucerne, where it is hoped that Switzerland will not go scoring a goal against Bulgaria which, at least according to its coach, promises not only to make an appearance.

Ball on the ground – Before Switzerland Mancini had asked for the usual things: play our football, have fun (two concepts that went hand in hand throughout the summer) and keep anxiety at bay. Except that Mancio’s mantra didn’t work last time. It will be necessary to find everything in one night, on the last night that separates us from the heat of December in Qatar with the nightmare of the playoffs in March. “In fact, after the Swiss goal we got a bit of anxiety – says the coach -. We have been at the mercy of our opponents for half an hour and we have conceded things that we usually do not concede. However, tomorrow is the last game, we cannot think many special thoughts. We want to qualify tomorrow and the concept does not change: we need to play without anxiety “. As for the choices, Mancio’s words would seem to point towards a fairly clear line-up: “Tonali got in well on Saturday, he is going through an excellent moment of form and he can start from the first minute. Stretcher? He can play and if so he will play better than on Saturday, ”he told Rai. As for the attack – called to the most important task: unblocking himself against those who have never conceded a goal at home, in order to keep Switzerland at bay -, the coach does not mention names but the indications come through the basic concept: “Playing with high balls and long balls I would say no, they are quite high and we are quite normal … You have to try to win in speed, with the ball on the ground. They defend in many and very well, so it will not be easy at all. We have great physicality in front of us only Scamacca, the other forwards are physically different and are capable of playing the ball on the ground “. If two and two equals four, Scamacca’s debut as a starter is postponed and we will see the light trident again with a false nine.

Path – Removing the shadows that have stretched after the draw with Switzerland is not easy, but it is vital to clear your head: “Bad thoughts? Bad thoughts are for serious things, this is a football match. We must simply try to win, remembering that they have conceded little to everyone who has come here. We did something unthinkable, no one believed it and we know that along a path there are also difficult moments, something that had not happened to us yet. We must forget what happened and play with complete peace of mind. The Italian national team always has great pressure, tomorrow maybe there will be a little more, so you need to stay focused. The many injuries? All the teams have them and we are strong even if we lack important players ”. And then, a joke about the collapse of 1958: “Yes, sure, I know what happened, I hope I don’t go back in time so much”. Beside him Bonucci, who will team up again with Acerbi and who tomorrow evening will join Chiellini with 114 blue appearances, clarifies the question of penalties: “Will I kick the next one? My first thought the other night was hugging Jorginho, a mistake can happen to anyone. However, I will not be the penalty taker tomorrow, we will decide when the time comes. For now we have decided to leave things as they are. I just know that the team will do a great performance to bring home the victory. We need to be more and more a team, a concept that will have to come out to the nth degree ”.

November 14, 2021 (change November 14, 2021 | 20:13)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link