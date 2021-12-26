Mancini and the future of Italy

The 2021 of world sport is about to go to archive with its many events that have characterized it, in particular those postponed by one year compared to spring-summer 2020, indelibly marked by the first wave of Coronavirus, in particular the European football championships and the Tokyo Olympics.

For Italy it was a magical and perhaps unrepeatable year, with the record of medals at the Games and the triumph of the Azzurri of Roberto Mancini to Euro 2020.

Italy, Roberto Mancini returns to the triumph at Euro 2020

However, Roberto Mancini’s balance can only be positive, if not flattering, also considering the fact that Italy is used to giving its best in difficulties.

Interviewed by ‘Sky Sport’ the Italy coach returned to the magical blue summer and in particular to the emotions of the final: “We knew that we had to make a great European championship and that we had to put in something more to get to the end. In the final I was hoping not to get to penalties, after 120 minutes of effort and in front of 75,000 spectators, most of them English. There is always a bit of fear but we knew the drive of the whole nation ”.

“By winning we have done an extraordinary thing and made millions of people happy and this is the most beautiful thing, of which we are all proud. But the European Championship is behind us, now we need to think about something else ”.

Italy, Roberto Mancini’s regrets: “World Cup 2022? Let’s roll up our sleeves “

Too bad that the final part of the calendar year was very bitter for the Italy of football, between Nations League, with the defeat in the semifinal against Spain which interrupted the long record unbeaten run, but above all the “suicide” in the qualifying round at World 2022, with the overtaking of the Swiss flew to Qatar thanks to the first place and the European champions forced to pass from the playoff trap against North Macedonia in the semifinals and then one between Turkey and Portugal in the final.

Mancini does not hide: “There is regret, but this is football and this is sport, after all we knew that facing Switzerland would be difficult, even if I thought we would make it. Sometimes you deserve to win and you don’t win, in Basel we dominated, we deserved to finish the group much earlier, instead we let ourselves go and now we have to roll up our sleeves in view of the play-offs. But I remain optimistic. Fortunately we still have this possibility, we must do everything possible to go to Qatar ”.

2022 World Cup, Mancini opens to Joao Pedro and Zaniolo

In view of the playoffs, however, the problems to be faced are not few, starting from the absence of empty spaces in the calendar to prepare for matches.

Mancini minimizes, but opens to the possibility of calling new players. Or returning talents like Nicolò Zaniolo: “New faces? It also depends on the moment of the championship, on who will be more or less fit, many are still improving: I see a group of 10-12 elements that could be very useful. But first we have to qualify and in any case the most important thing will be to have all the players healthy.

“Joao Pedro? He has been playing in Italy for many years, we know that he has high technical qualities. I like Zaniolo on second striker, but there are many players who can grow a lot and it will be important for me to go to the World Cup ”.

