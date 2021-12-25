Mancini and the Wembley final: “They were wasting time, there I realized we could have won”

A memorable ride, up to the grand finale. In the special of Sky dedicated to Italy’s triumph in the European Championship, Roberto Mancini he recalled the sensations of the decisive match against England: “There was a bit of everything, but above all happiness for having reached a final in a deserved way. This was the best thing. The Italian fans at Wembley? When? you are out of your country for so many years it is nice to follow the national team, a good moment. We stayed on the bus too long to play a final, that was the problem. For the final there was nothing more to load, we had reached the end and the boys were already fully charged. They started very well because they had 70 thousand spectators pushing them, we started a bit cold but we were good because taking a goal like that at the beginning is not easy. Then when they scored they did. I immediately started wasting time and there I realized that we would have time to take it back and win it “.

The extra time and then the penalties?

“I was hoping to make it 2-1 first, I was hoping not to get to penalties also because we had won the first one like that. We did an extraordinary thing, we made millions of people happy and we dedicated the victory to the Italians.”