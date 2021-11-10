Mancini at the World Cup in Qatar if …
Italy And Swiss they are arithmetically in the first two positions of group C of the World Cup qualifiers (the second goes to the play-offs to qualify) but no verdict will come from the direct match: the last 90 ‘will be decisive. In the event of an equal finish, in fact, they count overall goal difference And number of goals scored before the direct confrontations. By beating Switzerland, Italy will only need a draw with Northern Ireland or the Switzerland’s lack of success with Bulgaria. In the event of a draw at the Olimpico, the goal difference will remain +11 for the Azzurri against +9 for Switzerland and the last result will be decisive. In the unfortunate event of a knockout of the European champions, it will be necessary to beat Northern Ireland and hope for a Bulgarian victory in Lucerne.
And if you get even? Watch out for 1-1 and cards
In the analysis of the cases, the possibility of a draw in a direct match and a perfect match in the standings should also be taken into consideration, including the overall goal difference: in that case, the away goals in head-to-head matches would unfortunately count. ‘Olympic the draw was not 0-0 then the Swiss would pass as first. If, on the other hand, he ends up without goals at the Olimpico and the verdict is completely equal, the decision would be taken with the last available criterion before a sensational draw: fair play, therefore the number of yellow and red accumulated. The current situation? It’s even …
The ranking of group C
P G V N P Gf Gs
Italy 14 6 4 2 0 12 1
Swiss 14 6 4 2 0 10 1
Bulgaria 8 7 2 2 3 6 10
Ireland No.. 5 6 1 2 3 5 7
Lithuania 3 7 1 0 6 4 18