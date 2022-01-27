Mancini: “Balotelli is not the card of despair” – Football

” If there are players who can help us, we are happy, the doors of the national team are always open to everyone ”. Mario Balotelli also returned after three years, last appearance on 7 September 2018 in Bologna with Poland. Roberto Mancini called him for a three-day internship in Coverciano, the only blue meeting before the world play-offs in March, on the 24th in Palermo with Macedonia and, if successful, five days later away against the winner between Portugal and Turkey. We will need the best Italy, strong in the European title, ready, to avoid the second exclusion in a row. This is why the coach wants to evaluate everything and everyone. Including Balotelli. ” But don’t consider it the card of despair, if despair is like the one before the European Championship it’s okay, probably when we are desperate we can give our best but I don’t think now it is a situation of this kind ” smiled Mancini during the conference in live streaming. ” What can Mario give to this national team? On a technical level he has always been good, you have to see how he is physically. We have lost some sight of him, seeing him live can be very useful to understand his condition. Then it will also be important to integrate into an already built group. Promises? Mario doesn’t have to promise me anything as I don’t have to promise him anything, I think he’s happy to be here ”. The 31-year-old striker, who relaunched in Turkey with Montella in Adana Demirspor (8 goals in the league and one in the cup), took part today in the first of two training sessions of this stage which will end on Friday with a match. The basic form remains 4-3-3 but Mancini is also evaluating different tactical situations: the three-man defense, the double striker, Zaniolo attacking midfielder, Scamacca starting in March: ” He is scoring and doing well, we have always believed in it, it depends on him ”, he said, always keeping close to Immobile, Berardi, Insigne. ” Worried that Lorenzo will go to Canada? The races will be in March so I don’t see any problems, as well as for those in June, he will still be here. I hope to have all the forwards available for the play-offs, many were injured in November. We too would have done without playing the match against Macedonia, the pressure will be there but if it is healthy it will do us good. ” Before then Mancini will only have these days of work, which is why he would not disdain to see the championship round postponed before the play-offs. ” There were 3-4 more days it would be better otherwise the players would always arrive between Sunday and Monday and then we would play on Thursday. This stage is right, we have to evaluate many situations and also those who have not been called for a long time like Balotelli and others. I thank the clubs that, despite not being Fifa, have allowed us to have their players here. ” Among them Joao Pedro and Luiz Felipe, at the first call. ” The former has important experience and skills and he must be here with us, the latter may have a great future in the national team ”.