Mancini before Italy-Switzerland: Cataldi and perhaps Pessina called up

Roberto Mancini has calm looks and words, as always. But it is not only because he knows that Italy-Switzerland on Friday, such an important match, the match that can (almost) qualify us for the World Cup, deserves a calm approach, without the weight of excessive pressure. It is also because the nightmare of a great emergency has dissolved, giving way to the prudence of situations that are simply to be managed, at least as regards the probable owners. This is what the exams this morning said and the coach explained this: “Barella will be evaluated in these days, but it doesn’t seem anything to worry about. The others, apart from Pellegrini and Zaniolo, should be all right: Leo Bonucci is fine, Giorgio Chiellini also: then after these two days of unloading we will redo the point “.

Pessina on pole

–

Which was already done yesterday for the two Romanists: Pellegrini showed up after the Venice race with a swollen knee, Zaniolo with calf and knee discomfort: “Today they are going home, unfortunately they would not be recoverable. Zaniolo was unlucky : when you have two serious injuries, it is not easy. But she is young, she has physical and mental strength to get out of it well and quality to improve. Time is on her side: unfortunately she always has some problems, we cannot take the risk of getting hurt . I’m sorry, because it could have been an important match for him, also considering that he is playing at the Olimpico. I will definitely call two substitutes: one could be Pessina, I hadn’t called him up because he had not yet returned, but then I saw that Saturday in Cagliari played”. The other recalled in extremis is for Cataldi. However, if Barella manages to recover, the midfield three-way line will probably be designed as predicted, with Inter, Jorginho and Locatelli favored to replace the injured Verratti. If, on the other hand, Barella does not succeed, space for one between Cristante and Tonali, “who has already played with us: he can play the inside or even the setter, he is a modern midfielder, he can adapt to any position”. And watch out for Pobega, on his first call-up: “He has quality, we called him after some time which is good for him. It is difficult to compare him to someone else: he is left-handed, a technical player, a physicist, he too can be a setter and a midfielder. attack. He also scores goals and has different characteristics from the others. “