Mancini: “Ibanez does not make a foul on Ibrahimovic, the one on Pellegrini is a clear penalty” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

“It seems like a joke. Better not say what football has become”

Roma leaves the Olimpico with the third defeat in the league. Milan wins 2-1 against the Giallorossi. Gianluca Mancini commented on the game.

Is the team angry? We share it with the coach, we have seen the episodes from the pitch. There is no penalty from Ibanez, the Var calls the referee but does not change his mind. We defenders cannot intervene. He gives penalty on Ibanez and there is a penalty as big as a house on Pellegrini di Kjaer. The first half Milan played well, the episodes make the difference. In the studio there are former footballers and they too can say that the games go with the episodes and today they were against us.

What can you do? Do the referees come to talk to you? Do they confront you defenders to talk about contacts? They come to talk, we have meetings and they tell us to be careful with handballs. All defenders look like penguins. But on the contacts they say that they want to give less and less penalties and then such a penalty on a contact like this … Ibra does not even go to kick. A very normal contrast but in the penalty area. If a penalty is always whistled, it is no longer football in my opinion. If the VAR invokes it, they have the help of the VAR. We also know that referees can make mistakes, but there are 5 referees in the VAR. If you are called back you did something wrong …

The yardstick of refereeing? He whistled a lot … I’m someone who looks at the statistics, 12 yellow cards. We compare ourselves to the foreign championships, in the Premier a penalty so the referee starts laughing. Every foul is a warning. I do not want to disrespect anyone but for me it is a mockery especially on Pellegrini’s rigor.

How does Rome come out? We started the first 10 ‘creating then they started to attack us and we found it difficult. In the second half we got into three and tried to press higher. A second time better than the first. In 11 against 10 we tried to attack and it was easier. Roma comes out well with the right awareness but with a lot of anger.

There is a constant that against the big teams you don’t get so many points. Do you see growth inside? Yes, direct confrontation is true. Compared to the past year, I see a better awareness. From the derby, Juve, Napoli and Milan we have shown that we are there. With Napoli 0-0, in Turin we had an excellent match under the game plan. We were unlucky in the episodes. We gave the derby 20 minutes but the reactions are as strong as the coach’s mentality.

What did Maresca tell you? I am described as a pain in the ass and with all the education I went to him to ask him what he saw because if he is recalled by the VAR there is an error. From this year I am in another area. He told me that Ibra anticipates Ibanez and I told him it's a normal game tackle. I didn't say anything about Pellegrini's rigor because if I don't see I can't speak then I saw in the locker room, it seems like a joke.

Unfortunately these matches are decided by the episodes. The match has been made. In the first half they better than us, in the second half with the change of form we tried to put them in difficulty. There are 2 episodes. The penalty given to them is absurd and then there is a penalty for us on Pellegrini.

The referee is called back to the Var, goes there and confirms the penalty. What did he explain to you? “When you are called back by the Var it is because you made a mistake, it happens, they make mistakes too, but we all saw it at the Olimpico. As the coach said, it is a lack of respect for us and for those who were at the stadium today” .

Three of you did well, it can be important. “Yes, we did well, there were many of them and we didn’t know whether to change or not. The coach knows how to read games well and changed the form. We went to 3 and went to press them. Then without that penalty you stay on 1. at 0 and you play it. These games are decided by the episodes and if they go against you it’s hard. We reacted in the second half, despite everything. But that’s the way it went. “