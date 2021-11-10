Mancini in trouble, the Azzurri lose their leader

The bleeding of Azzurri does not stop: Roberto Mancini has lost another big game, Giorgio Chiellini, in view of Italy-Switzerland, decisive match for qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

Italy-Switzerland: Mancini also loses Chiellini

The Juventus defender was given in doubt since Saturday, after the forfeit for the championship match against Fiorentina, but the rumors of the last few days gave him a recovery for the match against the Swiss. Now the news of the stop: the veteran central has not recovered since adductor problem, and will be forced to miss the match. Chiellini should also miss the last match againstnorthern Ireland, and will leave immediately Coverciano to return to Juventus and be evaluated by the Juventus medical staff.

Italy-Switzerland: the blue absentees and all the alternatives of Mancini

In addition to Chiellini, Mancini will be forced to compete for the direct qualification to the World Cup without Pellegrini, Zaniolo, Immobile, all of whom have returned to their respective clubs to treat injuries. They expect news from Nicolò Barella, who worked separately and remains doubtful for the Olimpico match.

The coach from Jesi is studying the formation to be put on the field. In defense one between Unripe and Sticks will support Bonucci (also not 100%), while in midfield with Locatelli and Jorginho there could be one between Pessina, Tonali and Cristante if Barella fails to recover in time.

In attack at the center of the trident with Chiesa and Insigne there will probably be Belotti, even if Scamacca and Raspadori play a chance.

Italy-Switzerland: the situation of the group

Italy and Switzerland are currently tied at 14 points in command of the Group C: Friday’s match is a play-off for first place in the group and direct access to the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. After 6 matches, both selections count four wins and two draws, with the Azzurri slightly ahead in terms of the number of goals scored (12 versus 10). The second in the group will access the playoffs: an eventuality that our team absolutely want to avert after the nightmare with Sweden four years ago.

