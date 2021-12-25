Mancini: ‘Italy has let itself go a bit after the European Championship. Joao Pedro has quality. On Zaniolo, the internship and the new … ‘| Nationals

Words and thoughts of Roberto Mancini, coach of the national team, who gave an interview to the microphones of Sky to talk about the moment in Italy: “We did an extraordinary thing, we made millions of people happy: it is the most beautiful thing, of which we are all proud. But the European Championship is behind us, now we need to think about something else”.

There is regret …

“Yes, but this is football, it’s sport. Sometimes you deserve to win and you don’t win, we deserved to finish the group much earlier. We let ourselves go a bit and now we have to roll up our sleeves and do a great job in the two. matches. But I remain optimistic, just as I knew that our group with Switzerland would be difficult. I thought I would pass, but I knew it would be difficult. The match in Basel was dominated but this is football, luckily we still have this chance and we must do everything possible to go to Qatar “.

Macedonia and then Portugal or Turkey. Will there be an internship?

“We will find a way to see each other.”

Will there be new faces?

“This also depends on the moment of the championship. There may be who is in better shape than another. The most important thing will be to have them all healthy. There are many players who are still in a phase of improvement and can finish stronger. Ours team can still give a lot “.

Joao Pedro?

“He has been playing in Italy for many years, we all know that he has high technical qualities”.

Second striker do you like Zaniolo?

“Yes. There are many players who can grow a lot and it will be important for me to go to the World Cup because I think there are 10-12 players who can improve a lot by going to the World Cup if we go there.”

On penalties with England,

“In the final I was hoping not to get to penalties, after 120 minutes and in front of 75 thousand spectators. There is always a bit of fear but we knew the thrust of the whole national team. put something extra to get to the end “.