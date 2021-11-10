Mancini loses another piece, Chiellini skips Italy-Switzerland

Chiellini will not play, Barella perhaps, Belotti goes back up in the hierarchy. The formation of the national team that is about to play with Switzerland for direct access to the World Cup is probably the most troubled of its management for Mancini. A few hours before the match – scheduled for Friday evening at the Olimpico – the coach has collected another setback. Captain Chiellini he gave up: “I’ll come to Rome to cheer”, he told Radiorai: Acerbi will replace him. Now the coach is hanging on to the developments in the physical conditions of the most poised blue, the Inter Interista Barella, but above all he must decide the formula and men of the attack, after the defection of Immobile, who would have been the center forward of a canonical trident with two outsiders, Insigne on the left and probably Chiesa on the right, favored in the potential runoff to start the retreat with Berardi.

Cursed goals: Immobile stops, Italy ticked by Giulio Cardone, Enrico Currò 09 November 2021





False hypothesis nine

The idea of ​​maintaining the formula with the center forward, which seemed clear with Immobile, could be confirmed with the return to the owners of Belotti, more tested and more similar in physical characteristics to the Lazio captain than Raspadori. However, the uncertainty about the conditions of both potential substitutes – Belotti added up only 7 appearances for Torino, none whole after the injury in September, Raspadori with Sassuolo was practically never deployed at the center of the attack – does not fully reassure the coach, who took precautions with Scamacca, the last-minute called. The alternative of the light attack would not be new, with the false nine Insigne (more than Bernardeschi) between Berardi (his conditions also to be verified) or Bernardeschi himself and Chiesa but also with the frequent exchanges between all the components of the trident.

Lippi: “The world qualification will not escape us. Mancini has a supergroup” by Mario Frongia November 10, 2021





Doubt Stretcher

However, in the Nations League in October with Spain the trio Chiesa-Bernardeschi-Insigne did not work according to expectations, then set aside in the second half due to the expulsion of Bonucci. Also for this reason the tests with Belotti at the center of the trident become particularly important: they represent the decisive verification. Meanwhile, the situation of Barella remains delicate. For the midfielder of Inter the unknown is linked to the risk of relapses, if the recovery is too accelerated. Caution has therefore suggested exempting him from the match, like Berardi and Bastoni. For the possible replacement of Barella, who still hopes to make it, the natural candidate would be the incursor Pessina, who however has just returned to the league for a few minutes with Atalanta, after a long absence due to a muscular problem: Tonali and Cristante remain on the alert. Mancini has two days to dispel more than one doubt. It is even worse for his Swiss colleague Yakin, who is struggling with an impressive decimation. For this reason the two teams of the match that can qualify directly for the World Cup are still a hypothesis.